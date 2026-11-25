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Nottingham Forest manager Oliver Glasner has questioned why some of his players still cannot speak English after years at the club, insisting standards were not high enough when he arrived. The 52-year-old Austrian is targeting up to five January signings after holding transfer talks with owner Evangelos Marinakis ahead of Friday's home clash with Chelsea.

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Glasner questions squad standards

Glasner did not hold back at his press conference ahead of Chelsea's visit to the City Ground on Friday, with Forest one place above the relegation zone after winning just two of their first 11 Premier League games. "Stability in a company is having standards," he said. "Everybody who joins commits to the standards. I think, very honestly, the standards were not high enough."

He added: "We have players who are here for four years, can't speak English. If you go to Italy, after three months, every player gives his interview in the Italian language."

'Stay at home in Austria'

Glasner insisted the same rule applied to him: "For me, if I want to manage in England, I have to speak English. If I want to manage in Italy, I have to speak Italian. Otherwise, Oliver Glasner, if you want to speak in your dialect, stay at home in Austria, everybody understands you, but nowhere else."

Forest narrowly avoided relegation last season despite reaching the Europa League semi-finals, and Glasner said: "We knew this is a transition season, let's say like this, where we still stay very ambitious but with a lot of problems to solve."

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Transfer summit with Marinakis

Glasner travelled to London on Monday for talks with Marinakis, with Forest hoping to add up to five players in January, according to BBC Sport. "He was asking, 'What do you need, what do you want here to improve in the squad, the staff and the environment?'" Glasner revealed.

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He continued: "He wants the best for Nottingham Forest, he wants the best for everyone here. We need to improve in the squad, in the staff, in the environment and this is our discussion. It was a fantastic meeting and it was worth spending six hours travelling."

Forest look to repeat City win

Glasner is understood to retain the full backing of Forest's hierarchy despite the slow start, and his side will look to ease the pressure when they host Chelsea.

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Forest beat Manchester City 3-1 earlier this month and will hope for a similar display against Xabi Alonso's side.