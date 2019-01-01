'We don't want to go to the second line of player' - Emery determined to sign Arsenal's primary targets

The Gunners boss says the club will not settle in the market despite there being less than a month until the start of the Premier League season

Unai Emery says that will not settle for second-choice signings in the transfer market as the club looks to bring in players who will truly improve the squad.

The Gunners have made just one signing this summer, adding Gabriel Martinelli for £6 million ($8m) deal, with just three weeks remaining before the club's Premier League opener against Newcastle.

Emery's side has been linked with a number of signings this summer, including Wilfried Zaha, Dani Ceballos and William Saliba, but there's still plenty of business to be done before the window closes.

Deals for Ceballos and Saliba appear close, with the former nearing a £27 million ($34m) transfer while the latter is also closing in on a deal that will see him remain with on loan next season.

Zaha, meanwhile, could be set to stay at with manager Roy Hodgson saying that he doesn't have any expectation that the striker will leave the club this summer.

Emery says that the club is not going to panic and buy players just for the sake of it and that they are only focusing on top targets who will add value to the first team.

"Some players are expensive and we are working on these possibilities because we don’t want to go to the second line of player," Emery said following Arsenal's pre-season win over in the United States.

"We are waiting. We have very good young players, but we are aware that we have to improve with some players in the squad, but only I want to achieve or to sign some, one or two or three or four players, only if we can be sure they are coming to improve our team only. Only that. There are a lot of names and the club is working."

Without any major signings in with the squad already, the pre-season focus has mainly been on the youth with Eddie Nketiah being the standout with three goals in three matches on the club's U.S. tour.

Martinelli, Joe Willock, Bukayo Saka and James Olayinka have also found the back of the net as Emery has taken a closer look at a number of the club's youngsters.

Emery says that, even with business being done behind the scenes, his current focus is preparing his current squad, both young and old, for that Newcastle match in three weeks time.

"Our mind is that we are starting the first match Newcastle and we are preparing every player," he said.

"Some players missed coming to join with the national team, but to the players that are here, the young players, it is the moment for them to show how we can use them to help us now and in the season and with other players to prepare with our structure and be competitive.

"We know with our last year, it is positive to continue in our way. We were one point only away from the top four, but we need to do more, one more step.”

He continued: "I am positive we will achieve signing some good players to help us, but at the moment I think we are looking very well. I am very happy with the players and we are working behind with the club all we can to improve with some players from the transfer market."