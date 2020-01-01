'We didn't see Ronaldo too much' - Deschamps delighted as France continue Portugal star's drought

The Juventus attacker was unable to break the deadlock and has a poor personal record against Les Bleus

manager Didier Deschamps was happy his side "didn't see too much" of Cristiano Ronaldo in a 0-0 draw with Portugal in their Nations League clash on Sunday.

Ronaldo took three shots across the 90 minutes but once again failed to strike against Les Bleus, who he has now faced five times across his career without scoring.

also played out a goalless friendly draw with four days prior and are now top of their Nations League group on goal difference despite failing to fire against the French.

After conceding in their past two matches, Deschamps was happy to see France keep a clean sheet and noted Portugal's biggest threat was kept relatively quiet.

"We can always do better, then there is the quality of the opponent too. They take precautions like us, with respect to the players opposite like Cristiano, who we didn't see too much tonight," Deschamps told M6 post-match.

"Sometimes the movements are not good, sometimes the pass comes a bit late too. The defensive sector and the midfield performed quite well. In the last phase, we have to do better to be able to win the match even if it could have been on a set piece like them they also had.

"I knew Portugal were a great team, we saw that tonight. It's better when there are goals, but hey there is quality and not just offence.

"A solid game, fairly tactical, I think we were better in the second half. We had more control but few opportunities on one side and the other. There is quality on both sides, it could have changed.

"I think we took the upper hand in the second, but without succeeding in creating a lot of shifts as they on their side created very little too."

Les Bleus started the match with a three-man midfield that included N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Adrien Rabiot with Antoine Griezmann deployed slightly higher.

Deschamps believes all four played crucial roles and allowed France to dictate the game as it progressed.

"I cannot dissociate them from Antoine Griezmann. The three were very efficient, I find, whether in the technical accuracy, in the complementarity," he added.

"It allowed us to have control especially in the second half and more availability. On that side, I am very satisfied."