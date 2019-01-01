'We did not give up hope' - Favre left disappointed after Dortmund miss out on title

The German side's head coach was left to regret missed chances after watching his side fall short in the Bundesliga title race

Lucien Favre praised 's season despite being disappointed to miss out on the title on Saturday.

Dortmund recorded a 2-0 win at on the final day of the season, but thrashed 5-1 to secure the title by two points.

While his team fell short, head coach Favre said securing 76 points – Dortmund's most since 2015-16 – was a fine achievement.

"It is a disappointment. Sure, we did not give up hope," he told a news conference.

"At one stage it was 1-1 between Bayern and Eintracht Frankfurt, then Bayern immediately scored to make it 2-1. We still believed in it, but most of all we focused on our game, on our task. We did not look much at the other teams' results.

"In the end it is clear that we are a little disappointed by the result of the championship, but we won our game. There was little missing to the title, but we are still very happy with our season.

"Nobody would have thought that we would get 76 points."

Favre felt defensive lapses proved costly for Dortmund, who conceded 44 league goals – 12 more than Bayern – during the campaign.

"It was tight this season. We haven't missed much, but overall you can say that we conceded unnecessary goals," he said.

"But we must not forget that we had good luck in the first half of the season. We turned around some games at the very end. That's why I always said that we still have much to do.

"Let's see what happens until the next season starts, but of course we always want to have another good season like this, 76 points is not easy to reach, that is clear."

Dortmund held a six-point lead in the table at the start of 2019 and extended that lead to nine points before a second-half slump saw Bayern retain their crown for the seventh year running.