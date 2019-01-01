'We count on him, there have been no offers' - Ancelotti expects Allan to stay at Napoli amid €80m PSG links

The Italian has insisted that the Brazilian will remain with the Serie A club despite recent speculation that a move to France could be on the cards

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed rumours that Allan could leave the club in the January transfer window, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly chasing his signature.

PSG are rumoured to have lined up Allan as a potential replacement for Adrien Rabiot, after his impressive displays in Serie A during the first half of the 2018-19 campaign .

The Brazil international has featured in 25 matches across all competitions this term, helping Napoli rise to second in the Italian top flight - nine points behind leaders Juventus .

Ancelotti's men won their first game back after the winter break in the Coppa Italia on Sunday, beating Sassuolo 2-0 at home, with Allan featuring from the bench.

The Napoli boss spoke to the media after the game to address Allan's links to PSG, who are reportedly considering an €80 million (£72m/$92m) bid, claiming there is no substance to any of the rumours currently circulating.

"They have nothing, Allan is our player," Ancelotti stated. "We don’t need to discuss anything with the president, because there are no big moves on the horizon.

"I hope the transfer window closes soon so we can all focus on our football.

“I have never been concerned about losing Allan, because he had a fantastic first half of the season and we hope he’ll do even better for us going forward.”

Napoli can now look forward to a huge quarter-final clash against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia, which will come just four days after a Serie A encounter against the Rossoneri on January 26.

Ancelotti went on to express his excitement ahead of that double-bill against his former club, adding: "The next one will be complicated, but very exciting.

"We'll play two in three days against Milan, it will be a special time for me."

The ex-Milan head coach must first turn his attention to Lazio though, who are due to arrive at the San Paolo Stadium on Sunday.

Allan will be in line to return to the starting line-up as Napoli aim to put more pressure on Juventus at the top of the league before they face Chievo on Monday.