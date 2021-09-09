There continues to be fierce opposition to the controversial proposal suggesting that the tournament should be held every two years

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned that the new World Cup plans could lead to a European boycott of the competition.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been pushing for major reform in his role as FIFA's chief of football development.

The Frenchman has proposed that the World Cup should be held every two years, with it his belief that a structural change is necessary to reduce travelling time and the number of matches played at the top level of international football.

Ceferin's response

Ceferin confirmed last week that UEFA has "grave concerns" about the plans in a written letter to the executive director of Football Supporters Europe, Ronan Evain.

The Slovenian has now doubled down on his comments while insisting that Europe's main governing body have widespread support in their opposition to the radical overhaul, which he believes goes against the core values of the game.

"We can decide not to play in it," Ceferin has told The Times. "As far as I know, the South Americans are on the same page. So good luck with a World Cup like that. I think it will never happen as it is so much against the basic principles of football.

"To play every summer a one-month tournament, for the players it's a killer. If it's every two years it clashes with the women's World Cup, with the Olympic football tournament.

"The value is precisely because it is every four years, you wait for it, it's like the Olympic Games, it's a huge event. I don't see our federations supporting that."

Will Wenger back down?

FIFA is in the process of reviewing the international match calendar, and there will be a final vote taken on Wenger's plans, which he insists have been well received in most corners of the game.

The 71-year-old, who coached Arsenal for 22 years before stepping down in 2018, remains stubborn in his resolve but is also open to further discussion with the relevant parties to come to the best possible decision.

"Overall, I think I have got a very positive response, but this decision is a democratic decision and will be made certainly by the 211 countries who are affiliated to FIFA. I think that we continue to consult people," Wenger said on Thursday.

"I'm not hesitant at all. I'm 100% convinced that what I propose is the right solution for the modern way to organise football. If people have better ideas, I'm open to it and I welcome every idea that is better than mine.

"I will not vote. I just make a proposal that I think will improve things and make life better for everybody, but especially make football better."

