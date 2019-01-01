'We are world class' – Alli calls for Spurs to show more quality

The England forward believes there is too much ability in the Tottenham squad for their faltering form to continue for much longer

Dele Alli has backed "world class" to turn around their struggling season after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Watford on Saturday.

Spurs needed a dramatic 86th-minute equaliser from midfielder Alli to scrape a point against the Premier League's bottom side.

With just one win in six games in all competitions the result placed extra scrutiny on Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

But international Alli, on his first start of the campaign, believes it is only a matter of time before Spurs rediscover their best form.

"We know we have a world-class team," Alli said. "So it's about showing what we can do when things don't go our way.

"We made it difficult for ourselves against . We controlled the game and bossed possession.

"It's important we turn it around. We know how good we are, we just have to start showing it on the pitch.

"It was my first start and great to be back in the team but overall a disappointing result."

There was a brief moment of confusion when Alli's late leveller was checked by the Video Assistant Referee.

The goal was confirmed as legitimate by VAR, but the giant screen in the ground put a message which said 'no goal'.

Referee Chris Kavanagh clarified the decision via his earpiece before he told Watford to kick-off.

"Of course, it was a relief," added 23-year-old Alli.

"There were two times the referee stopped it when he was making the decisions. We weren't sure why.

"I was sure it didn't hit my hand but then you start thinking did it? I tried to make sure it didn't touch it so I could get the strike away."

Watford had opened the scoring early in the game when Abdoulaye Doucoure crisply slotted the ball home from Daryl Janmaat's low cross.

The French midfielder was disappointed Watford were unable to hold on to claim their first league win of the season and urged his team-mates to be more clinical in front of goal.

"If you don't score the second one you are always under pressure to not concede," Doucoure said.

"We had a lot of chances against a top-six team. You know you can always concede one goal so we need to move on from this.

"We need to be more clinical in the last part of the pitch, especially when you go away to a top team but we are happy with a point."