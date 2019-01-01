'We are literally giving goals to the opposition' - Aubameyang frustrated after another Arsenal breakdown

The Gabonese international netted a first half brace but defensive lapses saw the Gunners drop two points in the Premier League

Another error-strewn defensive performance by has lead star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to call out his team-mates at the back.

The Gabon international forward scored twice in the first half in Sunday’s Premier League game with Watford, but lapses by Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz allowed the winless Hornets to draw level and secure a point.

The Greece international gave the ball away badly trying to play out of defence gifting the ball to Gerard Deulofeu who set up Tom Cleverley for an easy finish. His Brazilian counterpart then gave away a soft penalty by fouling Robert Pereyra who dusted himself off to slot home from 12 yards.

The defensive profligacy frustrated Aubameyang, who has now scored five goals this season.

“Obviously we didn’t expect that [the comeback],” the 30-year-old told Canal Plus.

“We knew that they were going to try and come back with good intentions, of the kind they demonstrated in the second half.

“Sadly, we were not able to deal with them well. I feel like we are literally giving goals to the opposition, it is up to us to progress in that respect.”

Sokratis apologised for his performance on Instagram, saying he blamed himself for the loss.

Despite his former Dortmund team-mate taking responsibility Aubameyang was unwilling to point fingers at specific players, instead suggesting he and his colleagues up front could have killed the game off.

“I don’t want to accuse anyone, you could say that us the attackers could have killed the game off and score a third goal, so I am not going to say it is someone’s fault," he said.

“It is a shame to concede goals like we did… I think it [Alexandre Lacazette’s absence through injury] affects us.

“We know very well that he brings us so much in these sorts of games.”

Arsenal have welcomed three potential defensive replacements back to training this week. The trio of Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding were photographed at London Colney and may be added to the squad in the coming weeks.

The Gunners’ next game is against in the on Thursday before Premier League hostilities resume against on September 22.