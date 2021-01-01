WC Qualifiers 2022: UAE express formal interest to host remaining Group G qualifiers

The UAEFA wants to host the remaining fixtures in Dubai...

The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) have formally submitted a request to AFC (Asian Football Confederation) expressing their interest to host the remaining Group G matches of 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

They have zeroed down on Al Nasr’s Al Maktoum Stadium and Al Wasl’s Zabeel Stadium, in Dubai as the two venues to host the qualifiers.

"The UAE candidacy file meets all the standards, conditions and requirements set by the continental federation, including stadiums, residences, referees and officials of the AFC, in addition to a high-quality health protocol that guarantees everyone’s safety," said Mohammed Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, UAE FA General Secretary, in a statement.

All parties interested to host the qualifiers have to submit their entries by March 8 and the announcement will be made on March 15 by the AFC.

The AFC had to postpone the remaining four fixtures slated to be held in March, due to the Covid pandemic and thereby, shifted it to June. All matches will be held at a centralised venue to reduce travelling and to maintain the bio-bubble.

UAE are currently fourth in Group G with six points from four matches. While Vietnam are in the top spot with 11 points from five matches.

The Whites are scheduled to play Malaysia on June 3, whereas Thailand will lock horns with Indonesia. Their next fixture is on June 7 when they go up against the War Elephants while Vietnam will face Indonesia.

UAE's last two matches are against Indonesia and Vietnam on June 11 and June 15 respectively. AFC has mandated that the second round of qualification must be completed by June 15.

The four best fourth-placed teams across all groups will advance to the Asian Cup qualifying third round. The remaining four fourth-placed teams will advance to the Asian Cup qualifying play-off round.