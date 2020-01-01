Watford’s Troost-Ekong anticipates difficult clash against ‘quality’ Bristol City

The Nigeria international has warned his side to be ready for a tough challenge when they take on the Robins

centre-back William Troost-Ekong has anticipated a difficult Championship game against on Tuesday night.

The Vicarage Road outfit is fifth on the league table while the Robins are third with only four points behind leaders .

Watford missed out on the maximum points against Queens Park last time out after letting down their guard following a first-half lead to play out a draw at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Troost-Ekong believes it is time for the Hornets to bounce back to winning ways, although he has warned his side it will not be a walk in the park.

“It's going to be a difficult game. They have got quality and we are going to have to be pulling in the same direction and everyone wants to put things right after the game,” Troost-Ekong told the club website.

“The motivation is definitely there and it would be good to get a good win on the road. We've not been able to do that yet [apart from the narrow win at Derby].

“Watford is a big game for every team we play against and we have to realise that. We have to get some points away.

“We've got a great team, but it's now about showing it. The time about talking aims and goals has been gone. Everyone knows what we are going for.

“Now we have got to go out and do it. We are on track and not far off it. There are improvements we can make. We are going alright, but there is a lot more potential in this team.”

Troost-Ekong teamed up with the Hornets in the summer from side and has adapted well to English football.

The international has credited his teammates for helping him to settle quickly in the Championship.

“The boys have been good. They have helped me a lot and I feel comfortable with the team," he continued.

“It's the same system as we played in Udinese so that wasn't a change for me and the language has not been a big deal either.”

The 27-year-old opened his goal account for Watford before the international break against Coventry City and hopes to score more goals for the club.

“The goal was a nice moment. Jimmy [Garner] made it easy as I just had to run, close my eyes and it was in the back of the net,” he added.

“He puts in some fantastic balls, like Ken. I didn't get to enjoy it as much as I wanted as we hadn't defended too well moments before, with at least their second goal.

“It felt great to put that right and get the three points, as that goal changed the momentum. Hopefully, I can chip in with some more.”

Troost-Ekong has made six Championship appearances for Watford and will be expected to be on parade against Bristol City.