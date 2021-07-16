Watford’s latest Nigerian star reveals Ighalo influence

Dapo Mebude is the latest acquisition for the Hornets, who have been recently promoted to the Premier League

Striker Dapo Mebude has revealed Odion Ighalo influenced his decision to sign for Watford, after the youngster left Rangers for the Hornets earlier this week.

In an interview with the club, the teenager referred to the 32-year-old as one of the players who attracted him to the club.

Ighalo played for Watford from 2014-2017, making 82 appearances, scoring 33 goals in the process, and latterly featured back in the Premier League for Manchester United.

On July 10, the 19-year-old Mebude, who is of a Nigerian descent, joined the Hornets, from Rangers, on a two-year contract, with a further two-year option. He is still eligible to play for the West African nation, despite featuring for Scotland at youth level.

"[Watford are] a massive club, I have watched them in the Premier League for a few years," Mebude told the club's official portal. "I have been a fan of the Premier League and watched players like Troy Deeney, and Odion Ighalo who is a countryman of mine, so there are a lot of things that attracted me.

"I like to take bits from different players’ games. Obviously, I want to be myself but I take parts from Raheem Sterling, Ronaldo [the original]... but I want to be myself and hopefully one day, people can look up to me and say they want to be like me."

Born in London, Mebude and his family moved to Scotland when he was a youngster, and his exit from Rangers ended his decade-long association with the club.

"I think it is important I bring what I can do to the table first and foremost, and then every single day I am going to be learning and taking as much as I can from the likes of Troy Deeney, [Ismaïla] Sarr, Andre Gray. [This is] because they are top players and I want to get to that level," he continued. "I do not want to change what I was brought in for but I’m going to learn every single day and take as much as possible and add it to my game as well."

The forward went on to reveal his versatility and explained his strengths which the fans will see.

"I like to get in behind, I like to score goals, create chances, and beat my man [one-on-one]. I play to excite the fans," Mebude continued.

"I am comfortable at left-wing or striker. Anywhere across the front line, I like to express myself and I’ll work for the team. I am not too fussed about where I am going to play across the front but I am just excited to get going, playing and seeing what I can do."

