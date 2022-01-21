Josh Sargent's first Premier League goal took a while to arrive, but it proved to be worth the wait.

The U.S. international forward scored with an improvised flicked volley finish to give Norwich City a 1-0 lead in a crucial clash against Watford on Friday, and then doubled his tally with a towering header later in the second half in an eventual 3-0 win.

Sargent's goals came just minutes after he was left off the U.S. men's national team roster for the team's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Watch Sargent's goals

What was said?

"When the fans are cheering it gives you an energy boost, they were amazing tonight," Sargent told BBC Sport after the game.

"Not scoring is a little bit in your mind - happy to get those out the way.

"Teemu Pukki did well to continue the play, it was a bit behind me but it was a reaction to put my foot up. The second goal was huge and the third goal even more.

"To get that third one put the game away for us. It's a huge confidence boost for us and hopefully we can take it forward."

Norwich captain Grant Hanley added to Sky Sports: "Over the moon for Josh Sargent. He deserves it, he works unbelievably hard and the lads love him, he is a top, top lad.

"They were [top finishes] and it has been a long time coming."

A long time coming

Sargent's first Premier league goals came in his 19th league appearance for the Canaries, who are aiming to escape relegation in their first season after promotion from the Championship.

The 21-year-old moved from Werder Bremen ahead of the season and had previously opened his account for Norwich with a brace in the Carabao Cup against Bournemouth in August.

Ahead of Friday's game Sargent had not scored since that double, a dry run that has seen him fall out of the USMNT picture at least on a temporary basis.

With his goals on Friday, Sargent (21 years and 335 days) became third-youngest Amercian to score in the Premier League, after Jozy Altidore (20y 92d) and Christian Pulisic (21y 38d).

