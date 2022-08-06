Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag took issue with a reporter when he was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Ten Hag snapped at reporter

Dutchman irritated by Ronaldo question

CR7's future remains unclear

WHAT HAPPENED? A reporter asked Ten Hag for the latest on Ronaldo after the United boss had previously told Dutch media he was unhappy that Ronaldo had left before the end of his side's draw with Rayo Vallecano.

The journalist was told to "do your research" by the Dutchman, who clarified that "many players left" and that the spotlight has been unfairly placed on Ronaldo.

Take your pick: Ronaldo or Lewandowski? Cristiano Ronaldo

Robert Lewandowski 7340 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Take your pick: Ronaldo or Lewandowski? 58% Cristiano Ronaldo

42% Robert Lewandowski 7340 Votes

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo wants to leave United although there have not been any takers for the Portugal international.

The Red Devils face Brighton in their Premier League opener on Sunday and it remains to be seen if the legendary 37-year-old will have a part to play. Over to you, Erik!