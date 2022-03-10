Manchester United’s U18 side are through to the final of the 2021-22 FA Youth Cup, with Phil Jones making a rare appearance on social media to offer his congratulations after club captain Harry Maguire delivered a motivational pre-match speech to Travis Binnion’s side.

A group of highly-rated youngsters that are hoping to follow in the footsteps of the fabled Class of ‘92 and some iconic past cup winners such as David Beckham and Paul Pogba saw off Wolves 3-0 in their semi-final showdown.

Maguire, who lined up against the Red Devils for Sheffield United the last time they made a Youth Cup final in 2011, spoke to the squad before their warm-ups on Wednesday while fellow first-team stars and former academy graduates Dean Henderson and Scott McTominay were also among those in attendance.

Watch Jones congratulate Man Utd's U18 side

United’s success at youth level has caught the eye of everyone at Old Trafford, with long-serving defender Jones – who does not grace social media very often nowadays – offering a message of support.

What has been said?

Whatever Maguire said before a meeting with Wolves, it clearly worked as his presence helped to inspire a comfortable win for those hoping to one day grace the same team that he currently captains.

Head of Academy Nick Cox said of United’s skipper taking time out to pass on words of advice: “Harry popped down to the dressing room before the game to speak to the boys.

“He approached us yesterday. Harry was watching Youth League games at Leigh Sports Village in the early rounds at the beginning of the season. He's got a keen interest, he watches youth team games, this isn't a gimmick, something he's done for tonight's game. This is consistent with his behaviour but obviously it catches the attention tonight.

“He approached us yesterday and said it is something he'd like to do. Travis and Harry have a relationship because they were part of the same Sheffield United group that came to Old Trafford in the Youth Cup in 2011, so that was something we welcomed.

“It was important for the boys to know they had support from across the club and the club captain, so it was nice he could pop in, say a few words, then sit back and watch the game with us in the directors' box.

“I'm confident the boys would've been delighted to see Harry there in his usual reassuring and calm manner, sharing some words of experience. Of course, he's played in big games here as a youth player, he played in a Youth Cup final, so it was nice he could share some of his experiences.”

#MUFC celebrate after reaching the Youth Cup final for first time since 2011. Really impressive performance. Mainoo excellent. Gore, McNeill and Garnacho all very good. pic.twitter.com/XZZLzuTzR1 — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) March 9, 2022

Rhys Bennett, captain of United’s U18 team, added: “It was really nice of him to give us some words of wisdom.

“It was a confidence boost having the Manchester United captain take his time to come into the dressing room, it was an amazing feeling.

“It’s a very prestigious tournament. It was a big lift. We knew what we wanted to do but we’re not finished.”

United are still waiting to discover who they will face in the 2022 FA Youth Cup final, with Chelsea set to meet Nottingham Forest on the other side of the draw.

