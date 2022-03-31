Watch: Messi looks shaken as Ecuador fan grabs his neck after invading pitch to attempt selfie video with Argentina superstar
Lionel Messi was left visibly shaken after an Ecuador fan invaded the pitch and grabbed his neck in an attempt to film a selfie video with the Argentina superstar on Wednesday night.
Ecuador and Argentina had both already booked their spots at the 2022 World Cup before their CONMEBOL qualifying meeting, but still played out an entertaining contest in front of a packed out Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha.
Enner Valencia's stoppage-time goal cancelled out Julian Alvarez's opener to earn the hosts a 1-1 draw, while Paris Saint-Germain superstar Messi was unable to add to his haul of 81 international goals.
Watch: Messi accosted by Ecuador fan
Messi was also involved in an uncomfortable moment after the final whistle as an Ecuador supporter gained entry to the pitch and grabbed the 34-year-old while recording a video on his phone.