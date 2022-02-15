Watch: Mbappe scores last-gasp stunner to lead PSG past Real Madrid in Champions League first-leg clash

Kylian Mbppe scored a stunning last-gasp winner against Real Madrid on Tuesday as he helped his current club, Paris Saint-Germain, take down the one he has been most linked to as his contract nears its expiration date.

Mbappe darted past both Lucas Vazquez and Eder Militao with just seconds remaining in Tuesday's Champions League clash, splitting the two defenders before nutmegging Thibaut Courtois for what turned out to score the game's only goal.

The goal helped PSG move past a missed Lionel Messi penalty, helping the hosts to a 1-0 win in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie.

KYLIAN MBAPPE. IN STOPPAGE TIME. WOW. 😳 pic.twitter.com/0YhxWgCnC8 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 15, 2022

Just when it looked like we were set for a 0-0 draw, up pops Kylian Mbappe with a bit of absolute magic 😍



Big player. Big moment. Advantage PSG.#UCL pic.twitter.com/lqBjnAEPMJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 15, 2022

