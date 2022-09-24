WATCH: Man Utd winger Elanga gifts boots to young Sweden fan as beautiful moment is captured on camera

- Was training for Serbia clash
- Gave his boots to young supporter
- Then signed shirt of another fan
WHAT HAPPENED? Elanga enhanced his reputation as one of football's nice guys during his brief break away from Manchester United. At the end of a training session with Sweden, he made the generous gesture of handing his boots over to a young supporter who could hardly believe her luck.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Small gestures such as that one from Elanga are so simple yet so heart-warming. As the caption says, it is a moment that fan will never forget.
WHAT NEXT FOR ELANGA? Sweden are yet to have played during the current international break. Their first Nations League match is against Serbia later tonight before they host Slovenia on Tuesday.