Watch: Man Utd's De Gea nominated twice for Premier League save of the season with Alisson and Mendy also in contention
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has had two of his stops nominated for 2021-22 Premier League Save of the Season.
De Gea is the only player who appears twice on the 10-save shortlist released on Wednesday, with the likes of Alisson and Edouard Mendy making the cut once apiece.
The winner will be announced on May 28.
David de Gea's season highlights
The shot-stopper began the year in tight competition for the starting role with Dean Henderson, but he quickly separated himself with highlight-reel saves, including one against Wolves on August 29 that was nominated for Save of the Season.
A block against Leicester also received recognition from the Premier League.
Other Save of the Season nominees
Other standouts included saves from Alisson and Mendy, available below.