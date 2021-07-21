Watch: Former ATK and FC Goa player Jofre Mateu score from Rivaldo's stunning 40-yard pass!

Real Madrid won the Legends El Clasico tie 3-2 at Tel Aviv...

FC Barcelona legends went down 2-3 to Real Madrid legends in a Legends El Clasico tie at Tel Aviv, Israel on Tuesday.

The showpiece match saw some famous names to have donned the Barcelona and Real Madrid shirts take to the field again and mesmerise fans who idolised them at one time.

Former Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho handed Barcelona the lead in the 27th minute but Pedro Munitis (42') and Alfonso Perez's (44') strikes put Real Madrid in front at halftime.

Former ATK FC and FC Goa winger Jofre Mateu restored parity from Brazilian legend Rivaldo's stunning 40-yard pass in the 59th minute, but Ruben De la Red's strike sealed the tie in Real Madrid's favour.

Watch Rivaldo's stunning pass which was converted by Jofre Mateu

The legendary Brazilian received a pass near the centre circle and almost immediately sent a long ball towards Jofre Mateu who made the run from the left. Mateu received the ball on the left edge of the box, went past a Real Madrid defender and found the back of the net

Nothing to see here. Just a 49-year-old Rivaldo casually pinging 40 yard assists. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/xxTvLa1Pb8 — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) July 20, 2021

Jofre Mateu, a product of Barcelona academy played only two league matches for the Catalan giants in his career. Mateu later played for clubs like Levante, Espanyol and Real Valladolid. The last two clubs in his professional career were Indian Super League (ISL) clubs ATK FC (2014) and FC Goa (2015 and 2016).

Watch Ronaldinho in action for Barcelona legends

The star attraction of the match was Ronaldinho who mesmerized his fans with his famous silky touches and skills. Ronaldinho was also on target for the Catalan side from the penalty spot.

Ronaldinho hits the crossbar!