Watch: Juventus star Cuadrado scores directly from corner against Genoa

Juan Cuadrado scored a sensational goal directly from a corner kick for Juventus in their Serie A clash with Genoa on Sunday.

The Colombia international stepped up to deliver the set piece in the early stages of Sunday's league encounter in Turin, and found the back of the net with an outstanding effort to get the Bianconeri off to a flyer.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are fighting to keep on the tails of the league leaders in Italy as they sit on the cusp of the European places.

The 33-year-old stepped up to take the set piece in the ninth minute on the left flank and arced it across the box to nestle in at the top of the goal, at the far post.

What is Cuadrado's record like?

Originally arriving in Turin on loan from Chelsea having claimed a Premier League title, Cuadrado has provided crucial width for Juventus throughout their supreme reign atop Serie A.

But goals have been relatively few and far between, with his best league haul in a single season only reaching four, in 2015-16 and 2017-18.

He is now up to three this term though following his supreme finish from the corner flag.

