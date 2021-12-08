Watch: Greenwood breaks Rashford's Man Utd record with stunning scissor kick
Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood opened the scoring in style on Wednesday with a brilliant acrobatic effort that put his side 1-0 ahead of Young Boys in their final Champions League group match.
With the Reds safely through to the last 16, Ralf Rangnick gave the 20-year-old the chance to shine as part of a reserve-heavy lineup at Old Trafford.
Greenwood wasted little time in taking advantage of that opportunity with a scissor kick that also helped him snatch a club record from Marcus Rashford.
Another goal for Mason
Less than 10 minutes had been played on Wednesday when Greenwood, picked at centre-forward as Cristiano Ronaldo and Rashford were rested, made his mark.
The youngster met Luke Shaw's low cross with an improvised effort that flew into the net to give United the advantage against their Swiss opponents.
It was his first goal in this current Champions League term, and his fifth in all competitions for the Red Devils in 2021-22.
The strike additionally brought Greenwood up to eight European goals, a tally no other United player has ever reached before their 21st birthday.