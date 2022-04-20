Liverpool supporters piled more embarrassment on Manchester United during their 4-0 loss at Anfield as they ironically cheered their players for making simple passes while warming up at half-time.

United missed the chance to move level with Tottenham in the race for the final Champions League spot after being thrashed by Liverpool on Tuesday, with Mohamed Salah grabbing a brace and Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane also getting on the scoresheet for the hosts.

The Reds went in at the interval 2-0 up, and their fans rubbed salt in United's wounds by mocking their passing before the action restarted.

Watch: Liverpool supporters ironically cheer United players

This is it in case it didnt get shown on the telly. 😂 pic.twitter.com/U9owv1lx8P — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) April 20, 2022

