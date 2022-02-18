Watch: Eerie clip shows roof of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pulsating up & down during Storm Eunice
James Westwood
Getty & Twitter.com/PGMcNamara
An eerie video clip has been released showing the roof of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pulsating up and down during Storm Eunice.
Spurs won't be playing at home this weekend, with Antonio Conte's side due at the Etihad Stadium to face Premier League champions Manchester City, but Channel 4 have captured footage of their luxury 62,000 capacity stadium being rocked by the severe weather conditions sweeping London and the UK.