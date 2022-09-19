WATCH: Dive of the year?! US second-division player blasted for 'film industry' flop

Jasser Khmiri's theatrical display against New Mexico United is a real contender for dive of the year!

Tunisia international was playing for San Antonio FC

Fell to the floor after no contact with opponent

Mocked in New Mexico United's tweet

WHAT HAPPENED? The teams played out a 1-1 draw in the USL Championship over the weekend. It wasn't either of the goals that caught attention on social media, though. It was instead Khmiri's shocking flop that went viral.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the video of the incident was uploaded to Twitter, Khmiri came under fire from supporters of a number of clubs in the comments section. One fan even called for a fine for San Antonio and a ban for the player.