WATCH: Dele scores first league goal in 378 days as England international opens account for Besiktas

Dele Alli has registered his first league goal in 378 days, with the England international opening his account for Besiktas in his second appearance.

Sent out on loan by Everton

Has struggled for form

Positive first impression in Turkey

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old midfielder has left the Premier League after struggling for form at Tottenham and Everton, with a season-long loan move taking him to Turkey. He is up and running in new surroundings, with a tidy finish delivered in an outing against Ankaragucu.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dele’s last goal in league competition came for Spurs at the start of last season when he netted the only effort of the game in a 1-0 victory over Wolves on August 22, 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR DELE ALLI? Having seen his stock slump, with the Toffees moving him on after just seven months, a man that has 37 international caps to his name will be desperate to rediscover a spark in Istanbul.