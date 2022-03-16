A devastated David de Gea has vowed to help Manchester United "fight for big trophies and big things" once more after their Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

A 1-0 loss at Old Trafford delivered a 2-1 aggregate defeat to knock the Red Devils out of Europe and out of silverware contention once more, to make it five years without a trophy.

But, while goalkeeper De Gea was left crestfallen, the Spain international says that he will help get them back to the summit of the game, at home and abroad.

Watch: De Gea looks absolutely devastated

What did De Gea say?

"For myself, I feel very, very sad," he stated. "The side in the dressing room feel the same. [It was a] tough night [with a] disappointing result. We keep trying, but it wasn't enough to beat them.

"They are a very good, defensive team. They scored the first goal, so it was difficult to create chances against them. To be honest, the team created today at least enough to score one goal. But they are a very experienced team, a very competitive team.

"It is a very difficult moment and very, very sad. We are not fighting for trophies, fighting for the Premier League, fighting for big things. It's another disappointing result. There's still nine finals to play, but we need to keep going. One day, this club is again going to be in the top position, fighting for big trophies and big things."

When did Man Utd last win a trophy?

With their Champions League exit confirmed on Tuesday, the wait for silverware at Old Trafford will now stretch five full seasons, having last won a trophy in 2017.

That year, they completed a trophy double, winning the League Cup final against Southampton and triumphing in the Europa League against Ajax, in Stockholm.

Only a clutch of players remain among the Red Devils' nominal starting XI since those triumphs, with big-money buys such as Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes still empty-handed, having gone closest in last year's Europa League final loss to Villarreal.

