Where can we watch the UEFA Champions League play-offs in Southeast Asia?

Here's how you can watch select Champions League play-off games LIVE this week from SouthEast Asia...

The play-offs of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League is underway as teams fight it out to reach the group stages of Europe's premier club competition.

The first leg of the fixtures is set to be begin on Wednesday. Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch select games this week LIVE for free and many more.

Fixtures

Team   Team Leg 2 Time (TH, LA, CA) / Time (PH, MY, SG)
APOEL Nicosia v Ajax Aug 21 2:00am / 3:00am
Young Boys v Crvena Zvezda Aug 22 2:00am / 3:00am

Watching the UEFA Champions League play-offs in South East Asia

DAZN, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League matches to its users in select countries.

DAZN will LIVE stream the selected matches on Goal.com

Here's how you can watch the matches in SouthEast Asia this week:

 

1) APOEL v Ajax

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Goal.com
Cambodia Goal.com
Laos Goal.com
Philippines Goal.com

 

2) Young Boys v Crvena Zvezda

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Goal.com
Cambodia Goal.com
Laos Goal.com
Philippines Goal.com

 

Close