WATCH: Barcelona organise emotional tribute to Dani Alves during Joan Gamper Trophy

The defender departed Camp Nou this summer but was given a final send-off on Sunday as a visitor

Barcelona organised a heartwarming tribute to Dani Alves prior to their meeting with Pumas in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday. Alves' second spell at Camp Nou came to an end this summer, with Barca neglecting to extend his six-month deal beyond the end of the season.

The right-back admitted that he was disappointed to leave the club at the time, though he has since signed for Mexican side Pumas on a one-year contract.

And prior to the two teams meeting in the annual Joan Gamper trophy, Alves was honoured for his lengthy service at Barcelona, which included six La Liga titles and three Champions League wins.

How did Barcelona honour Alves?

Prior to kick-off Alves was presented with a framed Barca shirt which included the No.431 on the back - the same number of appearances he made for the club.

Barcelona also sprung for a commemorative silver plate, which was presented to the player by president Joan Laporta.

What did Alves say after leaving Barcelona?

"I didn’t leave sad. I left happy to have returned to Barcelona," he explained at the time, before his tribute was put together. "I dreamed for five years wanting to live this second moment. The only thing I didn’t like was how my departure was handled.

"Since I arrived, I made it very clear that I wasn’t any more a 20-year-old guy and that I wanted things to be done head-on, without hiding things. But this club has sinned in recent years. Barcelona don’t care about the people who made history for the club.

"As a cule, I would like Barcelona to do things differently. I’m not talking about myself because my situation was another scenario. I am eternally grateful to Xavi and the president for bringing me back.

"I found a club full of young people with incredible ideas on the pitch. But it needs to improve the work outside the field. The mindset is totally opposite to what we built a few years ago. Everything that happens on the field is a reflection of what happens outside.

"I’m supporting for Barcelona to come back to the top, but it’s super-complicated. Football is more balanced, it’s a collective game. And that has been left out at the club."