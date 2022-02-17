Watch: Barcelona forward Aubameyang appears in bizarre 'kiss, marry, kill' video featuring Wenger, Drake, Lady Gaga & Lewis Hamilton

The former Gunners star was asked to choose who he'd take out to dinner, who he'd allow to have the keys to his house and whose car he would steal

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has appeared in a bizarre Spanish-language 'Kiss, Marry, Kill' video on the club's social channels.

The former Arsenal striker is asked to select between three different people, within football, sport and the celebrity world, based on who he would choose to go out to dinner with, who he would allow to have the keys to his house and, finally, whose car keys he would steal.

The clip features the likes of his former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, fictional characters Spider-Man and Batman, Canadian rapper Drake, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and popstar Lady Gaga, among others.

Watch: Bizarre 'Kiss, Marry, Kill' video

What were Aubameyang's picks?

Take out for dinner

Give keys to his house

Steal their car keys

Ronaldo Nazario

Xavi

Arsene Wenger

Yaya Toure

Lewis Hamilton

Drake

Spider-Man

Rosalia

Batman

Gerard Pique

Ian Wright

Lady Gaga

