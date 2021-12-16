Watch: Alexander-Arnold seals Liverpool victory against Newcastle with stunning 25-yard strike

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold says his spectacular strike against Newcastle is the kind of goal he had been waiting to score all his career.

The 23-year-old beat Martin Dubravka with an unstoppable 25-yard drive into the Kop End at Anfield with three minutes remaining to seal all three points for the Reds.

It is the 12th goal Alexander-Arnold has scored for the Merseysiders since breaking into the first team back in 2016 - and he believes it is the best of the lot.

Watch Alexander-Arnold's goal against Liverpool

Roberto Firmino laid the ball off for Alexander Arnold roughly ten yards from the penalty area with only three minutes left of normal time to play, and the right-back took one touch to set himself before rifling a shot into the top-left hand corner of the net.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD THUNDERBOLT 🤯



WHAT A HIT!!! pic.twitter.com/dw8bBPFPmN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 16, 2021

What was said?

Asked about his goal, Alexander-Arnold told BT Sport: "I've been waiting for that [type of goal] for five years.

"I've had a few ones from the edge of box and dragged them. I've caught that one sweet and it nestled in the top corner, a sweet strike and put the game to bed."

His manager, Jurgen Klopp, added to BBC Sport: "I said it was the best long ball he [Trent Alexander-Arnold] played today. It was a stunner, unbelievable. His shooting technique is different level."

'Lucky' last-ditch clearance

Before his wondergoal, Alexander-Arnold also made a last-ditch sliding challenge to deny a scoring opportunity. Klopp was grateful for it - but he wished it hadn't come down to the full-back needing to bail out the defence.

"Lucky!" Klopp said. "Unfortunately you have to say that because it should not come in a situation where Trent has to make a sliding tackle from the wrong side.

"I hate those situations, we should have sorted that earlier. If we concede a penalty or goal then it is unlikely he would score in the other situation. You have to sort the important situations and then you are ready for the nice ones as well."

The bigger picture

Alexander-Arnold's stunning goal capped another fine performance by Klopp's side as they secured their eighth successive victory in all competitions.

The win moves Liverpool to within a point of leaders Manchester City going into the busy Christmas period, while title-rivals Chelsea are now three points further back in third after they were held by Everton at Stamford Bridge.

