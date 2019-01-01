'Warrior Zidane would be a great appointment for Chelsea' - Fellow World Cup winner sees Sarri moving on

Robert Pires believes a fellow Frenchman would be a fine addition to the Premier League, while he sees Kylian Mbappe as a future Ballon d'Or winner

Zinedine Zidane is considered to be “a warrior” by fellow World Cup winner Robert Pires, with told that the former boss would be a fine successor to Maurizio Sarri.

The current coach at Stamford Bridge is seeing his future called into question during his debut campaign at the helm.

The Italian guided the Blues to the final and has them in contention for a top-four finish in the , but has seen his methods and authority called into question.

Former star Pires would not be surprised to see Sarri moved on this summer and believes an iconic countryman would be an ideal candidate to fill a managerial void in west London.

“It’s a very strange situation with Chelsea and how they treat their managers,” Pires told bwin.

“Sarri is a very good manager and he performed very well with , but it’s hard to see him at the club next season.

“There appears to be a lot of player power at Chelsea that he is struggling to overcome like many have before him.

“I think Zidane would be a very good appointment at Chelsea. He would demand respect from the Chelsea players and control the dressing room as a result of everything he has achieved both on the pitch as a player and on the bench as a manager.

“He’s a winner and a warrior. He’s had great success in the which is attractive to the Chelsea owner. It would be very good news for the Premier League if Zidane moved to .”

While tipping one fellow Frenchman to fill another high-profile post off the field, Pires is looking forward to seeing another continue to thrive on it.

Kylian Mbappe has already established superstar status at 20 years of age, as a two-time champion and World Cup-winning hero, but the Paris Saint-Germain striker is being backed to take his game to even greater heights and land the Ballon d’Or at some stage.

Pires said of a precocious talent: “I think Mbappe will win the Ballon d’Or, there’s no doubt about that.

“He is football’s next big star and could reach the same status as [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi. It’s a matter of when he will win the Ballon d’Or rather than if.

“He is very consistent and he is never injured. Mbappe always performs whether that’s in Ligue 1, Champions League or with the national team.

“He maybe just needs Ligue 1 to get more recognition so he is appreciated more and as often as his performances deserve.”