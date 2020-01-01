'Wales, golf, Madrid banner just a bit of banter' – Bale baffled by Blancos boo boys

The Wales international says he cannot understand the mentality of the club's fans

Gareth Bale has hit out at the fans who have jeered him during his time with the Primera Division club.

The international signed for the Bernabeu outfit from in 2013 but has had a difficult relationship with the supporters over his seven-year stay in the Spanish capital.

Bale cannot understand the level of ire that has been sent in his direction over the years.

“It's one of those things. I didn't know too much about it coming to Madrid,” he told The Hat-Trick podcast . “It's one of those things that you don't expect. You don't expect your own supporters to do that to their own player.

“I get it if it is aimed at the team if you're not playing well or at half-time you're down by a couple. But to boo your own player, or whistle your own player like they do it's just wrong.

“Because if you are having a bad game you want your fans to get behind you. If they start whistling your confidence goes down even more – everything becomes more difficult.

“You're going to play worse, which is going to make them more angry. They are hurting themselves in a way. To me, it makes no sense.'

“It baffles me to this day. I just don't understand, it doesn't make any sense to me.”

Critics argue that he has done himself few favours, apparently working harder on his golf than his football, while the player seemed to fan the flames of resentment by holding up a flag that read: “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.”

Responding to the incident, the 30-year-old said: “I'd seen the banner a few weeks before. The boys had shown me and they said: ‘If we do qualify, let's try and find it and bring it out.’ I was like: ‘Do what you want but I won't be going over to get it.’

“They brought it down, we were all celebrating as a team and I'm not going to not jump around with my teammates. It was a bit of banter. A bit of fun. People can see it how they like.”

The 83-time capped winger’s future remains up in the air as the summer approaches.