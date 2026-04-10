VVV-Venlo legend Keisuke Honda, 39, has unexpectedly signed for the twelfth club of his career

Keisuke Honda, sidelined since November 2024, will resume his professional career with FC Jurong. The 39-year-old midfielder, formerly of VVV-Venlo and Vitesse, is expected to launch the club’s new project with his high-profile arrival.

The Japanese midfielder will return to action next season and use his high profile to support the club’s new project.

Currently known as Albirex Niigata, the club will compete under the new banner from next season, aiming to build on its six Singaporean titles and grow its regional profile with Honda’s help.

Although he retired from professional football four years ago, he briefly returned in 2024 to play 135 minutes across two matches for Paro FC in Bhutan.

Before that, his last competitive appearance had come for FK Sūduva in Lithuania on 3 November 2021. He will celebrate his 40th birthday in June.

Chairman Daisuke Korenaga is delighted with the arrival of the 98-time Japan international. “To build a beautiful castle, you need a solid foundation. With the arrival of Keisuke Honda, we are adding world-class experience to that foundation. We want to build a legacy that will last another hundred years. Everything for victory. And for a distant future.”

Jurong will be Honda’s twelfth club, following stints at Nagoya Grampus, VVV, CSKA Moscow, AC Milan, Pachuca, Melbourne Victory, Vitesse, Botafogo, Neftchi Baku, Sūduva and Paro.