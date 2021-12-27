VOTE NOW: Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 22- Who is the best striker in the world?

We at Goal.com have teamed up with the gaming series FIFA 22 to identify the top 11 players existing in the game today.



Join us in the poll sponsored by FIFA 22 and vote for your favorite striker (off the five below) but before that here is a quick snippet on the players:



Karim Benzema | FIFA 22 Rating: 89 | The French striker was on a distinguished level with Real Madrid and ended the year 2021, scoring more goals than both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time in his career. He became the backbone of Real Madrid and the biggest star in La liga



Robert Lewandowski | FIFA 22 Rating: 92 | Lewandowski's numbers last season are unbelievable.He equalied Cristiano’s goal tally in one calendar year and came second in the Ballon d'Or award.



Cristiano Ronaldo | FIFA 22 Rating: 91 | Even after his departure from Juventus last summer, he is still Juve's top scorer for 2021, his huge impact on Manchester United and the spirit he added to the dressing room will change a lot in Man united this season



Erling Haaland | FIFA 22 Rating: 88 | Borussia Dortmund's top scorer does not stop scoring, in front of the goal, Haaland is a phenomenon, he loves the net and rarely misses it’s way. Physically strong, fast and distinguished in the air and the most prominent target in the transfer market for the major European clubs.



Luis Suarez | FIFA 22 Rating: 88 | La Liga champions with Atletico Madrid, after a dramatic end that saw him leave Barcelona from the backdoor, ​​he was the decisive striker that topped la liga title in the favore of Atletico Madrid.

Article continues below







