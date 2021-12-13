VOTE NOW: Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 22 - Who is the best left winger in the world?

We at Goal.com have teamed up with the gaming series FIFA 22 to identify the top 11 players existing in the game today.

Join us in the poll sponsored by FIFA 22 and vote for your favorite left winger (off the five below) but before that here is a quick snippet on the players:

Raheem Sterling | FIFA 22 Rating: 87 | Raheem Sterling knew a very big development last season to turn into one of the most distinguished players in the English Premier League and develop, especially at the level of ending the attack. Fast, skillful and able to win matches as well.

Neymar Jr | FIFA 22 Rating: 91 | Among the most skilled players in football wolrd, he's working hard to acheive his awaited champions league title with Paris, and maybe this year could be it alongside Messi and Mbappe

Sadio Mane | FIFA 22 Rating: 89 | The Senegalese star marked a great season, perhaps the best in the ranks of Liverpool. His development was great in the last third of the field, as he became more effective in front of goal, and his decisions made him definitely one of the most important players in his position.

Son Heung Min | FIFA 22 Rating: 87 | His last season was pivotal, and he formed a historic duo with Harry Kane, who entered the history of the Premier League in terms of the most goals-contributing duos in the Premier League.

Vinicius Jr. | FIFA 81 rating | The huge improvement of Vinicius performance shows a lot of maturity and commitment, as the Brazilian player has turned into one of the biggest risks threatening opponents in the Spanish League.