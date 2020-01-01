VOTE NOW: Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 21 - Who is the best right center back in the world?

We want to know who the best right center back is in the game currently

As you are aware, our readers recently voted on who the best goal keeeper and right back is as we at Goal.com team up with the gaming serires FIFA 21 to identify the top 11 players exisiting in the game today.

Join us in the poll sponsored by FIFA 21 and vote for your favorite center back below but before that here is a quick snippet on some of the players:

Sergio Ramos: Ramos has been one of the central figures in 's 34th LaLiga success. A leader on and off the pitch. Last season saw the captain improve on his best campaign in terms of appearances made (35), eclipsing the 34 matches he played in 2011/12. He has also blitzed his goal-scoring record in a single season (11), far exceeding the 7 he netted in 2016/17. Overall FIFA 21 rating: 89

More teams

Dayot Upamecano: It would be easy to reduce Upamecano to his young age and man-mountain physique, but the 6'1" French centre-back has so much more to him than that. He's quick, strong and can start attacks just as smoothly as he nips them in the bud - Overall FIFA 21 rating: 79

Leonardo Bonucci: His prowess as a defensive player and as someone who is lethal with his headers during corners has earned him a place as one of the top centre backs of 2020. Overall FIFA 21 rating: 85

Article continues below

Virgil van Dijk: Arguably the world’s best defender. He has been instrumental in the Reds’ recent success following his £75 million arrival from in January 2018. With all his achievements in mind, it’s safe to say that his contributions have exceeded the expectations at the club and have shut out naysayers. Overall FIFA 21 rating: 90

Raphael Varane: Raphael Varane has been so consistently dominant for so long that it is easy to take him for granted, and forget just how good he is, but a look at his collection of winner’s medals lets you know why he has a case for being considered one of the best defenders in the world.. Overall FIFA 21 rating: 86