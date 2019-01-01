VOTE NOW: Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 20 - Who is the best right back in the world?

We want to know who the best right back is in the game currently.

As you are aware, our readers at Goal.com recently voted on who the best goal keeeper is as we at Goal.com team up with the gaming serires FIFA 20 to identify the top 11 players exisiting in the game today.

Join us in the poll sponsored by FIFA 20 and vote for your favorite right back below but before that here is a quick snippet on some of the players:

Daniel "Dani" Carvajal: The 26-yr-old Spanish international has all the qualities of a contemporary right back. At the rate this pacy defender with good positioning at the defensive end along with ferociousness and an ability to whip in a ball or two, Carvajal has a good future ahead of him. Current overall rating: 85 .

Joshua Kimmich: At 24, Kimmich is exceptionally adaptable having played at various positions including centre-back and center of the pitch. While he might not be the most technical of players, his strongest asset is his calculated approach to the game with an attacking mindset. Current overall rating: 86 .

Kyle Walker: The right winger premier league champion has been a blessing for since his high-profile move last season. Fitting right in, Walker is usually seen turning on the gears against his opponents on both ends of the wing. Current overall rating: 84 .

Joao Cancelo: The 25-year-old right-back is a versatile player that can play across various positions. He looks to get forward at every opportunity relying on his potent attacking and speed threat. Current overall rating: 84 .

Trent Alexander-Arnold : 's RB is very much an attack-minded fullback in the modern mould. His close control, endurance, pace and dribbling abilities make of him one of the best players in his position. Current overall rating: 83 .