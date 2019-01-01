VOTE NOW: Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 20 - Who is the best striker in the world?

We want to know who is the best striker in the game currently

We at Goal.com have teamed up with the gaming series FIFA 20 to identify the top 11 players existing in the game today.

Join us in the poll sponsored by FIFA 20 and vote for your favorite striker (off the five below) but before that here is a quick snippet on the players:

Antoine Griezmann: A World Cup winner who does not need any introduction, the player capitalises on defensive lapses like no other while also being known for his clinical finishes.​ Overal FIFA 20 Rating: 89

Luis Suarez: The controversial Uruguayan is known for his industrious work ethic, strength and efficiencies in front of goal for which he is almost always rewarded, in spite of the sporadic wandering passes. Overal FIFA 20 Rating: 89

Robert Lewandowski: The Pole scored five goals in nine minutes as a substitute for against in 2015, enough said. ​Overal FIFA 20 Rating: 89

Article continues below

Sergio Aguero: A collective-minded striker, that with his smart positioning is usually making his teammates’ lives easier, by dragging rivals, opening up spaces, and of course by his strength and great scoring abilities. ​Overal FIFA 20 Rating: 89

Kylian Mbappe: The French star, labelled "smart, fast and unpredictable" by Brazilian legend Pele, keeps improving and making steps forward into becoming one of the best players in the world.Overal FIFA 20 Rating: 89