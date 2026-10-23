Vincent Kompany taken to hospital after emergency doctor called to Bayern Munich training ground

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Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has reportedly been taken to hospital after an emergency doctor was called to the club's training ground. The 40-year-old manager has been struggling with a severe viral infection over the past week.

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Emergency response deployed to Bayern Munich training base

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany was taken to a Munich hospital on Friday afternoon accompanied by an emergency doctor, according to BILD. An air ambulance helicopter reportedly landed at the club's Sabener Strasse training facility.

The 40-year-old Belgian head coach was transported via ambulance following the arrival of medical personnel.

Bayern Munich have not yet provided an official update or official statement regarding Kompany's condition.

Kompany opens up on severe viral infection toll

The incident follows an ongoing illness for Kompany, who caught a severe viral infection the previous week. Addresssing journalists after Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw against Arsenal, Kompany admitted he had pushed himself too hard despite feeling unwell.

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"As a coach, you always want to do everything and take care of everything," Kompany stated.

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"I caught a pretty nasty virus last week, then of course I didn't listen to my body, and eventually my body said: Now stop!"

Persistent health struggles affect touchline and training duties

Kompany's illness previously forced him to lie down on a sofa inside his office during half-time and after Bayern's 6-1 victory over RB Leipzig. The infection reportedly caused complications with old scar tissue, making basic movements such as climbing stairs difficult.

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He missed first-team training sessions early in the week and delegated press duties to assistant coach Aaron Danks.

"The most important thing, which we are encouraging him to do right now, is to rest and take the time he needs – however long that may take," Danks said on Tuesday.

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Concerns grow as Bayern await medical clarity

Despite his illness, Kompany returned to the touchline for Wednesday's European tie against Arsenal at the Allianz Arena.

The exact reasons for Friday's emergency transport and Kompany's current condition remain unconfirmed.

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Further updates are expected as Bayern Munich monitor their manager's recovery.