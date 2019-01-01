Vincent Enyeama: Super Eagles legend thankful to Dijon despite failed move

The former Nigeria international was not signed by the Mustards, but he holds the French top-flight side in very high regard

Vincent Enyeama is thankful for his spell at and has a special place in his heart for the club despite a failed transfer.

The former goalkeeper joined Stephane Jobardon's men on a three-day trial in a bid to earn a deal ahead of the 2018-19 season.

As reported by the BBC, Enyeama impressed but talks malformed following discussions regarding the structure of the deal.

Not minding the setback, the 36-year-old is thankful for the chance, which made him believe he could still compete at the highest level.

“I want to thank the people of Dijon for the warm and excellent reception and the opportunity they gave me to train with their first team,” he wrote on Instagram.

“it was a wonderful period that made me realise that I can still play football at the highest level. I can still win matches and trainings for my side.

“That I can still be the Cat, the Wall, Jesus, god (names called by many fans). The players, the coaches, the medical staff were very wonderful.

“I have only good words and memories of you guys. I wish you guys all the best for the season. go and show the championship what a great family you are. Good luck Dijon.”

At the start of the 2017-18 season, Enyeama was found surplus to requirement after former manager Marcelo Bielsa told him, along with 10 other players, to look for a new club.

Consequently, he was forced to train with the reserve team and endured a torrid time on the sideline owing to a knee injury.