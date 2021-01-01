Villa win massive after Tottenham's 'embarrassing' week, says Kane

Spurs bounced back from their Europa League crash with a strong domestic performance

Tottenham were inconsolable following their Europa League debacle against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday, but Sunday's 2-0 win over Aston Villa brought reprieve from a week Harry Kane called "embarrassing" and Hugo Lloris tabbed "disgraceful".

Spurs were much better at Villa Park than they had been in letting their 2-0 aggregate advantage against Zagreb slip away. Carlos Vinicius supplied the opener before Kane fired in from the spot to secure all three points.

The turnaround - "massively needed" in Kane's eyes - lifted Tottenham to sixth place in the Premier League, just three points behind fourth-place Chelsea.

What has been said

"Massively [needed]," Kane told Sky Sports. "The last couple of games have not been good enough. We knew we had to bounce back. We didn't want to go away with three losses before the international break.

"The boys put in a great shift and we deserved it.

"The last couple of games we dropped below our standards. It was nice to get it back today - everyone fighting, putting their bodies on the line. That's what we need to do for the rest of the season to give the top four a push.

"[The last week] was embarrassing for us.

"Even at the back we didn't give away too many chances. Villa have been great this year so we knew this would be tough."

What's next for Spurs?

Tottenham's fixture congestion will go away in April, with just four total matches in the month.

The matches they do have will be difficult, however, as they will meet Manchester United and Everton consecutively in the league before facing Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on April 25.

