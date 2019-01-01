Villa opens Vissel Kobe goal account to down fellow World Cup winner Torres

Vissel Kobe beat Sagan Tosu thanks to a first goal from their experienced Spanish striker, who described it as "a wonderful game"

David Villa scored his first goal for Vissel Kobe to give them a 1-0 J1 League win over a Sagan Tosu side featuring Fernando Torres.

Villa, making only his second appearance in Japan's top flight after leaving New York City, swept home following a defensive mix-up 54 minutes in to secure all three points for the home side.

"I am really pleased that I scored," the former star said after the match.

"I am more pleased that it has led to three points. I had a wonderful game. I want to continue like this."

Team-mate Andres Iniesta hopes it is the first of many goals for Villa, 's all-time top scorer.

"It was a really wonderful atmosphere - I really want to thank all the supporters," said Iniesta.

"It was good that Villa scored in this game. Villa will continue to bring goals to this team."

It was a disappointing outing for fellow former Spain star Torres, who has lost both of his matches for Sagan Tosu this season.

"Playing against best friends and former team-mates on the pitch is a great thing in football. However, no result came into play," he said.

Villa expressed a willingness to embrace a new challenge in Asia upon his arrival at Kobe and will be delighted at getting up and running.

He said: “I take care when making such big career decisions, I need to know a club really wants me.

“I love to feel welcome and I felt that from Vissel Kobe. That's a big reason.

“When I got the offer from Vissel I called Iniesta and my wife called Andres' wife.

“The city of Kobe, the wonderful times with family, hearing about the club's togetherness and their project – I got a good impression of the club from Andres.

Article continues below

“He was my team-mate as well as my friend for many years. It's great that I can challenge myself in a new project with him.”