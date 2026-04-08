Mohamed El Shenawy, Al Ahly captain, has become threatened with a harsh punishment that could reach the point of suspending him until the end of the current Egyptian Premier League season, after an unfortunate incident on Tuesday evening at the end of the Ceramica Cleopatra match.

Al Ahly opened its matches in the championship-deciding group in the league with a disappointing 1-1 draw with Ceramica Cleopatra, raising its tally to 41 points, 5 points behind leaders Zamalek.

But the match witnessed major refereeing controversy, after referee Mahmoud Wafa refused to award a penalty kick for Al Ahly in second-half stoppage time.

Yassin Marei, Al Ahly player, played a cross into the penalty area that touched the hand of Ahmed Hany, Ceramica Cleopatra player, but Wafa did not award a penalty despite reviewing the play with the VAR referee.

After the final whistle, a number of Al Ahly players headed toward Wafa to اعتراض his controversial decision, according to video clips that spread on social media platforms.

According to one of these clips, the referee showed El Shenawy a red card for اعتراض, which ignited the anger of Al Ahly’s goalkeeper, who did not take part in the match.

El Shenawy assaulted Wafa, but security personnel and Walid Salah El Din, the football director, stopped the goalkeeper’s attempts to clash with the referee.

What do the regulations say?

According to the penalties regulations, approved by the Professional Clubs Association at the start of the current season, El Shenawy is threatened with a suspension of 4 to 6 matches, along with financial fines.

According to the text of Clause Four of the regulations, “assaulting referees by pushing or pulling (using hands without violence or ضرب) requires a suspension of 4 to 6 matches, with a financial fine of 50,000 to 100,000 Egyptian pounds.”

Al Ahly have 5 matches remaining in the current league season, as they will play against Smouha, Pyramids, Zamalek, ENPPI, and Al Masry respectively within the championship-deciding group.

This means that El Shenawy may not play for Al Ahly again this season if the suspension penalty is applied to him.

Away from the penalty, El Shenawy’s role with Al Ahly has declined in the recent period, and he has lost his starting place in the Red team’s lineup, as Mostafa Shobeir currently controls the goalkeeper position, whether with Al Ahly or even with the Egypt national team.

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