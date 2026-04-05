Video: Al-Taawoun goalkeeper puts Yassine Bounou in an awkward position

Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou of Al-Hilal has not escaped media criticism following his side’s disappointing 2–2 draw with Al-Taawoun in Matchday 27 of the Roshen League.

With this result, Al-Hilal dropped another two points in the title race, taking their tally to 65 points in second place, level with third-placed Al-Ahli Jeddah, and five points behind Al-Nassr.

Saudi media personality Khalid Al-Shneef, on his programme “Dourina Ghair”, reviewed the footage of Al-Hilal conceding the second goal, highlighting Yassine Bounou’s poor handling of the throw-in from the start of the game.

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Bono appeared to be poorly positioned, failing to be in the right place to catch the ball, which gave Al-Taawoun the chance to regain possession and then send in a cross that found the net.

The pundit compared Bono’s moment to that of Brazilian goalkeeper Mailsão, who plays for Al-Taawoun and faced a similar situation, but whose good positioning inside the penalty area allowed him to catch the ball.

Al-Shneif also highlighted Bono’s statistics compared to Al-Taawoun’s goalkeeper in the match, noting that the latter had saved six attempts from inside the penalty area, whilst the Moroccan goalkeeper failed to save any.

On this matter, Al-Shneef said: “Bono was brilliant in his first season with Al-Hilal, but he failed to deliver the same performance last season and this season.”

He concluded: “This dip in form does not detract from Bono; he remains one of the world’s top goalkeepers without a doubt.”







