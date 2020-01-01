Vidal from Barca to Inter depends on whether Valverde gets sacked - Marotta

The Nerazzurri CEO thinks that it will be more difficult for the club to sign the Chilean midfielder if the Blaugrana head coach is dismissed

Arturo Vidal's proposed transfer from to depends on whether or not Ernesto Valverde is relieved of his managerial duties at Camp Nou, according to Beppe Marotta.

Vidal has found regular playing time hard to come by this season, having slipped down the squad pecking order at Barca since Frenkie de Jong's arrival from last summer.

The 32-year-old has only started four of Barca's 19 fixtures this season, and he has been tipped to leave the club this month, despite being contracted to remain in Catalunya until 2021.

Inter has been mooted as the most likely next destination for the international, with a potential reunion with former head coach Antonio Conte on the cards.

However, Inter CEO Marotta is not certain a deal will be pushed over the line if Valverde ends up leaving Barca, as pressure continues to mount on the Spaniard.

There were fresh calls for Valverde to be sacked following the Spanish champions' 3-2 Supercopa de Espana semi-final defeat against in on Thursday - which saw them miss out on a final appearance against arch-rivals .

Marotta delivered an update on Inter's pursuit of Vidal during an interview on Radio Rai, stating: “It depends on various factors. He's a player that interests us but I think at the moment Barcelona's coach is at risk [of being sacked], so the situation depends on that.”

Goal has reported that Barca have no plans to get rid of Valverde before the end of his existing contract, which is due to run until the end of the current campaign.

The 55-year-old tactician also has the option to extend his stay by an extra year, and he has expressed a desire to continue "giving everything" to the club's cause.

Vidal will be back in contention for a place in Valverde's line up when the Blaugrana return to La Liga action on January 19.

Barca are due to welcome Granada to Camp Nou, and cannot afford any slip-ups, with only goal difference keeping them top of the standings ahead of Madrid at the moment.

Article continues below

Inter, meanwhile, are preparing for a home fixture against on Saturday afternoon, as they look to maintain their run towards glory.

The Nerazzurri could dethrone Juventus if they continue on their current trajectory, with Marotta admitting that such a feat would be a "moment of great transition" in Italian football.

He added: “It would certainly be a moment of great transition. What matters is that we finish at the top at the end, even if Juventus has the capacity to finish ahead of us. Inter will win the Serie A if Juventus lose it.”