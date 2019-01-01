Victor Valdes returns to Camp Nou as Barcelona's new U19 head coach

The Spaniard picked up UEFA A and B coaching licences after retiring from football last year and has now reunited with the Blaugrana

Victor Valdes has been appointed as 's new U19A head coach, returning to Camp Nou five years after ending his time at the club as a player.

The 37-year-old racked up 539 appearances for Barca across all competitions over the course of 12 seasons between 2002 and 2014, winning 21 major titles in total.

Valdes picked up three Champions Leagues, six titles and won the Copa del Rey twice, earning legendary status at the club while also establishing himself as one of the finest shot-stoppers in Europe.

The ex- international was released by Barca in 2014 and returned to the highest level the following year, signing an 18-month deal with .

Valdes was sent out for a loan spell at Standard Liege before being sold to and decided to hang up his gloves permanently in 2018 after leaving the Riverside the previous summer.

The former Blaugrana star signed a one-year contract at Camp Nou on Friday morning with the option of an extension and he will begin working with the U19A squad on July 29.

Barcelona released the following statement on their official website: "Victor Valdes is back at FC Barcelona after signing a contract on Friday morning to become the new head coach of the U19A team. The agreement binds him to the club until June 2020, with the option for an extension by one additional season.

"The contract was signed in the presence of the director responsible for professional youth football, Silvio Elias, and the managers of the professional youth football section, Jose Mari Bakero and Guillermo Amor.

"The U19A team will be beginning their pre-season preparations on July 29 and will be appearing in the game to open the new Johan Cruyff Stadium on August 27 against the youth team."

The club also penned a small tribute to Valdes highlighting why he became a fan favourite at the club, which reads: "Valdes was always solid between the sticks, was a master at playing the ball with his feet and had an authoritative presence in his area.

"For several seasons, he was the absolute first-choice stopper and huge fan favourite."

Valdes completed all of his relevant youth coaching qualifications post-retirement and had been enjoying a role with ED Moratalaz in the fifth tier of Spanish football.

The Spaniard guided Moratalaz to the league title before also masterminding a Champions Cup final victory over 's Juvenil C team back in June.