Victor Osimhen: Nicolas Pepe’s replacement nets brace on Lille debut

The Nigeria international quickly filled the void left by the new Arsenal player, scoring twice in a 2-1 triumph over Nantes

It did not take long for Victor Osimhen to repay the excitement his arrival has generated among fans, as the striker got two goals on his debut in their 2-1 victory over .

Osimhen joined the Great Danes on a long-term deal to replace Nicolas Pepe who joined for £72 million and slotted into the starting XI for Sunday’s clash at Stade Pierre Mauroy.

The youngster took a fitting first step toward replacing Pepe, scoring after just 19 minutes on the field.

After latching on to Zeki Celik’s long pass, the forward found himself in blissful solitude in front of goal as he fired past Alban Lafont.

19' GOOOAAAAALLLLL #LOSC! VICTOR OSIMHEN scores a wonderful goal on his debut! #LOSCFCN 1-0 — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) August 11, 2019

The Nigerian converted again off a Celik through-ball with 10 minutes left to play, after the latter’s own goal had levelled the scores for Nantes.

80' GOOOOAAAALLLL !!! VICTOOOOOR OSIMHEN 💥💥 has done it again, this time with near-post finish👏👏.#LOSCFCN 2-1 pic.twitter.com/py06JTuian — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) August 11, 2019

Osimhen formed a front four alongside Tim Weah, Jonathan Ikone and Jonathan Bamba – a combo that will surely produce plenty of goals as the season gets underway.

FULL-TIME ! A Victor Osimhen double seals the three points on an opening-day win for our boys 🙌👏.#LOSCFCN 2-1 pic.twitter.com/IWeK6wJMW9 — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) August 11, 2019

Lille travel to SC for their next fixture on August 17 with the former man expected to play a crucial role.