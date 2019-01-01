Transfers

Victor Osimhen: Lille sign Sporting Charleroi forward on five-year deal

The Nigeria international will continue his career with the Great Danes in the French top-flight after agreeing a long-term contract

Lille have completed the signing of Victor Osimhen from Belgian First Division A club Sporting Charleroi.

Osimhen penned a five-year deal that will keep him at the Stade Pierre Mauroy until 2024.

The move is the 20-year-old’s second transfer this summer after Sporting Charleroi permanently signed him from Wolfsburg in June.

During his loan spell in Belgium last season, Osimhen scored 20 goals in 36 matches across all competitions for the Zebras.

Before the imminent exit of Nicolas Pepe and Rafael Leao, the Ligue 1 outfit moved for the 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup winner to boost their attacking strength ahead of the new season.

Osimhen was a member of the Nigeria team that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

His only appearance in the tournament was the third-place match against Tunisia that ended 1-0, in favour of the Super Eagles.

