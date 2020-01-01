Victor Moses sets Inter Milan target after completing loan move

The former Super Eagles star has expressed his delight after joining the San Siro outfit and looks forward to helping the club achieve success

Victor Moses has promised to give his best for Milan and relishes playing for the side, which he described as one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The former international completed a loan move to the San Siro outfit from Premier League side with an option to buy on Thursday, after his 18-month loan at Fernabache was cut short.

The 29-year-old is delighted with the move and has taken time to appreciate all those who played a part in the successful transfer while promising to help the Black and Blues excel.

“It is an honour to have signed for one of the biggest clubs in the world and I can’t wait to get started at Inter,” Moses posted on Instagram.

“The opportunity to join such a prestigious club with such an incredible history was something I felt I had to take and I can’t wait to now join my teammates and get started.

“I’d like to thank everyone connected with the club and all of the fans for the amazing welcome you’ve given me since I arrived in Milan.

“I will give my all for the club and will do everything possible to help achieve success. I would also like to say a huge thank you to Ali Koç and the board, Ersun Yanal and the management team, my teammates and everyone connected with Fenerbahçe.

“A special thank you too to the fans who were always brilliant with me. I loved every moment playing in Istanbul and the club will always have a special place in mine and my family’s heart. Good luck for the future.

“Finally I’d like to say a big thank you to my family, friends and management team for all of your help and always being there for me.”

Moses, who has now reunited with his former manager Antonio Conte, could make his debut for the San Siro outfit when they take on in a league game on Sunday.