Victor Adeboyejo scores own goal as Andre Ayew's Swansea City defeat Barnsley

The Swans returned to winning ways as they handed the Reds their first defeat in four league outings

's Victor Adeboyejo scored an own goal as Clarke Oduor's Barnsley bowed to a 2-0 loss against Andre Ayew's in a Championship encounter.

Jamal Lowe gave the hosts an early lead at the Liberty Stadium with his opener in the second minute, and they sealed all three points after second-half substitute Adeboyejo turned the ball into the back of his own net, nine minutes after he replaced Cauley Woodrow in the 57th minute.

Ayew who marked his 19th appearance in the second division on Saturday, was on parade from start to finish but he could add to his tally of seven goals so far this season.

The captain struggled to make a shot in the game but he won the most aerial duels (9) and had the best pass accuracy (51.6 per cent) for the Swans.

’s Oduor, however, was a dominant force in Barnsley's defence as he completed two tackles and two interceptions but it was not enough to help his side stretch their three-game winning streak in Swansea.

With the visitors trailing by a goal, Nigeria-born striker Adeboyejo was thrown into the fray to help notch the equaliser but he turned the ball into the back of his own net.

Adeboyejo has scored two goals in 12 Championship outings for Barnsley this season.

Saturday's victory pushed Swansea City to third in the Championship standings with 36 points from 20 matches, while the Reds are 13th in the table with 28 points.

Ayew will be aiming to help Swansea City grab their 11th league win of the season when they visit Queens Park on Boxing Day while Barnsley host on the same day.